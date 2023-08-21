John David Daleske passed away on August 17, 2023.
He was born on May 28, 1953.
John is survived by wife, Reina Jones Daleske; daughters: Anne Elizabeth Daleske Bergset and Lauren Michelle (Daleske) Jones.
A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, Sept. 2nd, at 1 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Kimberling City, MO. Internment will be at a later date.
Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, MO.
