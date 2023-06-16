Helen Gregory, 92, passed away on March 9th, 2023 at Republic Nursing and Rehab in Republic, MO.
Helen was born Marie Helen Brigida Gonzales Chavez on October 8th, 1930 to Francisco Jimenez Chavez and Ynes Gonzales Chavez in San Antonio, TX.
She is preceded in death by her mother Ynes Chavez and father Francisco Chavez; her sister Angeline Chavez; and her brothers Alexander Chavez, and Alfredo (Freddie) Chavez.
Helen is survived by her children; Phyllis Farmer, Coleen Pontejos, and Cobie Gregory; Grandchildren Alec Garcia, Adrian Garcia, Gregory Pontejos, Austin Janisch, Matteson Gregory, Elena Gregory-Cisneros, Danielle Gregory, Dominic Gregory, and Isabella Gregory-Cisneros; and 7 great grandchildren.
Services will be held at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, with her final resting place in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.