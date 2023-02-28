Joann Marlene Place, Lampe, Missouri, daughter of Jacob and Edna (Naasz) Delzer, was born December 19, 1937, in Napoleon, North Dakota and departed this life on February 18, 2023, in Kirbyville, MO at the age of 85.
Joann had been a resident of the area for eighteen years, moving from Fort Morgan, CO. As a young girl growing up in Napoleon, ND, Joann was very proficient at playing piano and played organ every Sunday for three different churches in rural North Dakota, including a German church. As a teenager she played clarinet and saxophone in the Myron Sommerfeld dance band. In 1960, Joann graduated from State Teachers College in Valley City, ND.
She married Dennis Bartz in 1961 in Gwinner, ND. They had three children and eventually settled in Fort Morgan, Colorado. Dennis passed away in 1971 and she was left raising her children as a single mother in Fort Morgan, where she spent the majority of her career as a band director and music teacher in the Fort Morgan public schools, as well as, teaching numerous students through private lessons.
Joann later met Dr. Edward Goodman in North Dakota through her mother and they married in 1980 in Bismarck, ND. He moved his practice to Brush, Colorado and joined their two families, adopting her two sons. Ed passed away in 2000.
Through her love of music she met Jackson Place while directing the community band and they were married in Fort Morgan in 2002. Two years later they moved to Lampe, MO where she enjoyed the happiest days of her life with Jack in their beautiful home on the hill overlooking Table Rock Lake. She had a very soft place in her heart for her three puppies. Joann was a strong faithful Christian and loved the Lord.
Joann was preceded in death by her husbands, Dennis and Edward, her parents, and sister, Elaine Delzer, who died in infancy.
Survivors include: her husband, Jackson Place of Lampe; two sons, Brent Goodman and his wife, Koreen of Chula Vista, CA and Bruce Goodman and his wife, Shannon of Grand Junction, CO; one daughter, Sherry Bartz of Colorado; three brothers, Oren Delzer of Sun City West, AZ, Don Delzer of Chickasha, OK, and Allan Delzer of Lincoln Park, MI; two grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.
Memorial services were February 22, 2023, 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Ron Rasmussen officiating at Stumpff Funeral Chapel Kimberling City, MO. In lieu of flowers the family requested donations to LUC Boys Ranch in Lampe.
Arrangements were under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, MO.
