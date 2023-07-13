Louella Kathleen Kamkar of Merriam Woods, MO passed away July 6, 2023.
She was born on August 30, 1947.
Louella is survived by her husband, Bijan Kamkar; and daughter, Katarina Vicencio.
A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 15, at Cremations of the Ozarks, 115 Industrial Park Drive in Hollister.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
