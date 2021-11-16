A Celebration of Life for Matthew John Benda, 38, of Merriam Woods, Mo., will be held on Nov. 19, 2021. Visitation will be from 10a.m. to 11a.m., followed by memorial service at 11a.m. in the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo., Burial will follow at Snapp Cemetery, Forsyth, Mo.
He died on Nov. 11, 2021. Matthew was born on Aug. 2, 1983.
He is survived by his parents, Floyd and Sara Benda, of Merriam Woods, Mo., sisters, Shannon (Kurt) Peterson, and Jennifer (Rob) Wheeler. and one grandmother., three grandfathers and two grandmothers preceded him in death.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
