A celebration of life for Kimberly Renee Johnson, 56, of Branson, Mo., will be held in the spring of 2021.
She died Dec. 22, 2020.
She was born July 31, 1964, in Logansport, to George and Carol (Warner) Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her father.
She is survived by her mother, Carol Johnson; and two sisters, Dawn Phillips and Stacie Lopez.
Arrangements and cremation are under direction of Cremation of the Ozarks.
