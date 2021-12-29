A celebration of life for Elsie Juanita Tinker, 92, of Branson, Mo., will be held at a later date.
She died on Dec. 23, 2021.Elsie was born on Feb. 26, 1929.
She is preceded in death by her son, Jim Bagley, two sisters, Nelly Bagley and Mary Ashley, two brothers, T.J. Heffley and Bobby Heffley.
She is survived by her husband Frank; daughter, Shirley(Glenn) Steele of Lampe, Mo., daughter, Linda Barisione of Calif., daughter, Elizabeth (Donn) Davis of Vallejo, Calif., daughter-in-law, Sherri Bagley of Ore., brothers, Kenneth Heffley, Alan Heffley, sister, Doris Evans, and like a sister, Jerrye Hoyt.
Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
