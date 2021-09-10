A celebration of life for Carl Eugene Tanksley Jr., 50, of Kirbyville, Mo. ,will be 1p.m. Oct. 2, 2021., at the Elks Lodge in Granite City, Ill.He died on Sept. 6, 2021.
Carl was born on Sept. 27, 1970., in Granite City, Ill., the son of Carl Eugene Tanksley Sr. and Rose Mary (Kunsman) Tanksley. Rose has preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa Tanksley, daughter, Amber Tanksley of Kirbyville, Mo., father, Carl Tanksley Sr. , brother, Donald (Kay McCain) Tanksley, sister, Mary (Tim) Watson all of Granite City, Ill.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
