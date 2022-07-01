James Michael Robertson, 78, of Walnut Shade, MO passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, June 27, 2022.
James was preceded in death by his grandson, Jared Radford Aulgur of Branson; great-grandson, Jasper Hair of Cape Fair; and son-in-law, Erick Walker of Walnut Shade.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Diane Robertson; four daughters: Michael Cantrell (Wade), Kelly Aulgur (Rick), Tracy Walker, and Jamie Schiltz (Brandon); thirteen grandchildren: Jenna, Mike, Alex, Avery, Tyler, Diandra, Darcy, Dillon, Paisley, Kyle, Presley, Kaydence and Camden; and fifteen great-grandchildren: Kate, Phoenix, Aden, Aulgur, Xleigh, Radford, Nova, Walker, Scarlett, Willow, Kimber, Lumyn, Linkin, Odette and Zoey.
A private informal service will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
