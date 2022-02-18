Funeral services for Connie Sue (Beeler) Jennings, 74, of Kansas City, Mo., was Feb. 18, 2022 in the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo. Graveside service was at the Brown Cemetery, Cedar Creek, Mo.
She died on Feb. 15, 2022. Connie was born on Aug. 14, 1947.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Cecil Beeler, sister, Bobbie Ferguson and brother-in-law Bill Ferguson, brother, Clifton Junior Beeler, sister, Francis Clift, brother-in-law, Mack Aldridge, father and mother-in-law Frank Orville Sr. and Belva Bernice (Williams) Jennings, sister-in-law, Darlene Elder, brother-in-law, Tobe Elder, brother-in-law, Larry Jennings and sister-in-law, Joyce Jennings.
Survivors include her husband, Frank Orville Jennings Jr., their children, daughter, Teresa Jo (James) Hubbard of Independence, Mo., daughter, Laura Lynn (David) Bower of Independence, Mo., sister, Betty Aldridge of Kissee Mills, Mo., sister, Linda (Charles)Worster of Forsyth, Mo., brother, Ernest Beeler of Bruner, Mo., sister, Donna (Larry) Blair of Bradleyville, Mo., sister, Shirley (Terry) Shipman of Billings, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.