The family of Cherie Lynn Wilson, 66, of Hollister, Mo., will be having a private gathering at a later time.
She died on Sept. 22, 2021.Cherie was born on Oct. 3, 1954., in Fla., the daughter of Melvin and Nita (Burchett) VanHowten. She was preceded in death by both parents and an infant brother.
She is survived by her daughter, Nicole (Jay) Ham, and son, Michael Wilson both of Hollister, Mo
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
