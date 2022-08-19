Marcella Leora (Mefford) Mease, 91, of Reeds Spring, Mo, daughter of Hadley and Maggie Belle (Bushong) Mefford, was born March 7, 1931, at Brixie, MO, and departed this life on August 11, 2022.
Marcella came to Reeds Spring with Hadley and Maggie in 1935, and has lived here since. Marcella was a member of the Cape Fair Church of Christ. She was the Vice President of Mercantile Bank, originally Bank of Table Rock Lake. She also served on the boards of U.S. Bank and White River Electric Coop. She married Joseph (Joe) Floyd Mease and they raised two sons, David and John.
She was preceded in death by her parents Hadley and Maggie, her husband, Joe, and one sister, Rosella Mefford Alison of Memphis, Tennessee.
Survivors include: two sisters, Eva Lee Mefford Schooling, of Arlington, Texas, Mary Ann Mefford King and husband Frank, of Arlington, Texas, sons David Mease, Russellville, Mo, John Mease and wife Rachael, of Reeds Spring, MO; three grandchildren, Nancy Mease Ebright and husband Doug, Joey Mease and wife Carlie, Jacob Mease, two great grandchildren, Lauren Jackson and Steven Jackson; two step-granddaughters, Emily of Reeds Spring, MO and Hailey and her husband and son, Travis and Bryton of Clever, MO and a host of nieces and nephews, other family and friends.
Visitation for Marcella will be Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Stumpff Funeral Chapel Kimberling City, MO 5:00-7:00 p.m. Service will be Sunday, August 21, 2022, at the Cape Fair Church of Christ Cape Fair, MO at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Johnny Arnold officiating. Burial will be in the Eisenhour Cemetery Spokane, MO. Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, MO.
