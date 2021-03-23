A private family service is planned at a later date for Arcangelo Altieri, 84 of Kimberling City, Mo.
He died on March 18, 2021. Arcangelo was born on Sept. 19, 1936 in Ricigliaus, Italy., The son of Pasquale and Veolova (Parrilli) Altieri.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Diane Altieri of Kimberling City, Mo., Two sons, Lino Altieri of Calif., And Chris (Angel) Helland of Monroe, Wis., Three daughters, Tina Boettcher of Peoria, Ill., Gina (Ken) Ostertag of Las Vegas, Nev., And Cori (Jake)Hutchins of Eau Claire, Wis., One sister, Vita Potuto of Italy.
Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
