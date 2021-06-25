No services are currently planned for Wanda Marie Hargrove Cross Emery, 92, of Kimberling City, Mo.
She died on June 18, 2021. Wanda was born on Aug. 12, 1928, in Indianapolis, Ind., the daughter of Melvin and Loretta (Haas) Hargrove.
She is preceded in death by her parents, half-brother, Robert Eugene Haas, sister, Roueta Lavonne Hargrove, and half-sisters, Grace and Delores.
She is survived by a son, Oakland Dee Cross, a daughter, Carol Marie Cross Perry.Arrangements and cremation are under Cremations of the Ozarks.
