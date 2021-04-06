A celebration of life for William “Tom” Thomas Donnell, age 75, of Branson, Mo., Will be 1 p.m. April 9, 2021, at Woodland Hills Family Church, With Pastor Joe White officiating.
He died on March 31, 2021. William was born Nov. 20, 1945, In Eureka Springs, Ark., The son of James and Thena (Colvin) Donnell.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a granddaughter, Ella Daymude.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Donnell, Eight children, Marcella Donnell of Berryville, Ark., Charity Donnell of Grandview, Ark., Damon (Michelle) Donnell of Lowell, Ark., Theron (Stacey) Donnell of Bella Vista, Arka., Michael (Lisa) Clifford of Omaha, Ark., Jennifer (Michael) Fisher of Galena, Mo., Tara (Jason) Brown of Salem, Mo., And Casey Daymude of Branson West, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
