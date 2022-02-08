A celebration of life will take place at a later date for John “Danny” Wingert, 77, of Branson, Mo.
He died on Jan. 30, 2022.John was born April 29, 1944, in Dunlap, Kan.
He is preceded in death by his father, John Leroy Wingert, mother, Bertha Wingert, two brothers, and a sister.
He is survived by his wife, Jeannie Wingert of Branson, Mo., children, Sheri, Nancy, Bridgitte, Natasha, and Michael.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
