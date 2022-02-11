Visitation for Gene Rowbotham, 87, of Protem, Mo., who died on Feb.9, 2022 will be on Feb. 12, 2022, at Whelchel Grace Funeral Home from 4p.m. to 6p.m.
Graveside service will be at 1p.m. on Feb. 13 at Protem Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Whelchel Grace Funeral Home.
