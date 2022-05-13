A celebration of Charles (Chuck) William Ward, 76, life will take place May 17 at First Baptist Church of Elsey, 36534 Mo-413, Crane, MO.
There will be a short viewing at 9:30am with Service to begin at 10a.m. Graveside service will take place at Missouri Veteran’s Cemetery in Springfield, MO, at 1pm in which he will be buried with full Military Honors.
He died on May 10, 2022.
Charles was born on Nov. 13, 1945., in Alexandria, La.,
He is survived by his wife, Carol, his step-children Mechelle Tabor, Brian Martin, Geoff Martin, and Chris Martin.
Services provided by Greenlawn East Funeral Home in Springfield, MO.
