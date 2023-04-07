George passed peacefully on March 23, 2023 to spend eternity with his lord and savior Jesus Christ. Prior to a recent move to North Carolina George and his wife Evelyn had lived in the Branson, MO area for almost 35 years. For the past 4 years he and Evelyn lived at Castlewood Senior Living Community in Nixa, MO and were members of South Gate Baptist Church.
George was born October 26, 1935 in Lafayette, IN and graduated from Stockwell HIgh School. Following graduation he married Evelyn K. (Hinckley) and shortly after served, for 2 years, in the United States Army where he worked as a helicopter mechanic. He graduated from Purdue University with an Associate Degree in Aircraft Maintenance (1960) and a Bachelors Degree in Industrial Education (1963).
George’s varied work history includes farm hand, electricians assistant, Culligan Soft Water delivery man, railroad switchman, aircraft maintenance technician for American Airlines at O’Hare Airport, 23 years in management at the Kohler Company in Kohler, WI, 12 years as Co- Director of the Stonecroft Conference Center in Hollister, MO and 8 years as Executive Administratrator for First Baptist Church in Branson, MO.
In his spare time George enjoyed motorcycles, auto racing of any type and wood carving. Primarily though he enjoyed serving the lord, spreading the word of God and studying the Bible.
George and Evelyn were about to celebrate their 69th wedding aniversary and he was comforted to know she has the support of a large and loving family. In addition to his wife he is survived by his sister Nancy (Brown) and brother Richard Terry, son Dennis and daughter-in-law Patricia (Roth), grandsons Nicholas and wife Lisa (Kirkley), Andrew and wife Amanda (Fisher), Jeffrey and wife Ashley (Hoch), and 6 great-grandchildren... Oliver, Amelia, Finley, Connor, Hazel and Madelyn.
George was preceded in death by his parents Carl G. and Violet V. (Ewing) and his brother Donald Terry.
George’s wishes were to be cremated and interred at the Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, MO and he requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Bridge of Faith Community Church in Rockaway Beach, MO or Campus Life of Sheboygan County in Sheboygan, WI. A service to celebrate George’s life will be announced in the near future.
