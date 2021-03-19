No service is planned at this time for James (Jim) Edwin Reiske, 55, of Kimberling City, Mo.
He died on March 12, 2021. James was preceded in death by his mother, Natalie Reiske and his father, Norman Reiske.
He is survived by his two daughters; Nicole (Kyle) Patrick, and Sarah (Mike) Day. His girlfriend, Marla Neilson., And his brother, Tim Reiske, And sister, Laura (Robert) Swarts of Olathe, Kan.
Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
