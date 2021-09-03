Visitation for Tina Davis 63, of Reeds Spring, Mo. and Terry Davis will be Sept.7, 2021, 6-8 p.m. at First Baptist Church Kimberling City, Mo.
Service will be Sept. 8, 2021, at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church. Burial will be at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, Mo. at 1p.m.
She died on Aug. 26, 2021.Tina was born Feb. 15, 1958., in Independence, Mo., the daughter of George and Geneva (Hopkins) Rice.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a grandson, Nathaniel Kelpe Rounsavall.
Survivors include, her husband, Terry Davis, who joined her in just a few short days, two sons, Michael (Sharon) Davis of Reeds Spring, Mo., and Christopher Davis of Camp Pendleton, Calif., two daughters, DezaRae Neely of Reeds Spring, Mo., and Amber (Joe) Earnshaw of Nixa, Mo., three brothers, George Rice and wife of Independence, Mo., Chris (Kathy) Rice of League, Texas., and Phil (Kelly) Rice of Raytown, Mo., sister, Margaret (Gary) Springer of Independence, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
