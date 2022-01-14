A celebration of life for Richard Elroy Justus, 92, of Blue Eye, Mo., will be planned in the Spring of 2022 in Calif.
He died on Dec.14, 2021.
Richard was born on July 8, 1929, in Tillman County, Okla., the son of Robert Lee and Lettie (Bennett) Justus.
He is preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter, Misty Cabelera, and grandsons, Richard Gardner and Gary Richard Cabelera. Four brothers, Robert Forrest Justus, Rubert Miriam Justus, Artie Lee Justus and Lonnie Glen Justus; and four sisters, Ruby Irene Geiger, Rutha Verline Justus, Lettie Pauline Flynn, and Fairy Pearl Nanine Justus.
He is survived by his son, Michael (Patti) Richard Justus of Simi Valley, Calif., daughters, Cynthia (Mike) Durfee of Fair Oaks, Calif., Saundra (Ernesto) Hernandez of Simi Valley, Calif., Linda (Carl) Beels of Escondido, Calif., Denise (Rob) Teora of Blue Eye, Mo., and Lisa (Jeffery) Schoch of Richmond Hill, Ga.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
