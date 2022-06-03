Ernest “Ernie” Edward Moore, Jr., 53, of Hollister, MO, passed away on May 28, 2022.
He entered this life on May 18, 1969, the son of Ernest Edward Moore, Sr., and Sandra Leigh (Deskel) Smith in Saint Louis, MO.
Ernie is preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Valerie Nicole Moore.
He is survived by son, Ryan Moore; daughter, Jessica Holder; sisters: Melissa Jean (Moore) Laycob and Melinda Dawn (Moore) Terry.
A private gathering will be held in Saint Charles, MO, at a later date.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com.
