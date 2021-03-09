Celebration of life service for Marlene M. Saelens, 72, Fairborn, Oh. Was held on March 8, 2021 at 11am in the Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo. Rev. Joe Cross officiated. Burial following in the Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson.
She died on Feb. 25, 2021.
Marlene was the daughter of Lloyd and Mae Lou (Thill) Grutz.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her three daughters Angie Covert, Sarah Saelens, and Brooke Schaffner; one brother Ron Grutz; two sisters Karol Grutz-Hadley and Susan Scott-Dick.
