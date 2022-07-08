Vyra Mae Foster Hendrickson, 90, of Branson, MO, passed away July 2, 2022.
Vyra was born on September 6, 1931 and grew up in Crown Point, IN, the only child of parents Margaret and Glen “Duke” Foster.
Vyra is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Jerry.
She is survived by her daughters, Virginia and Valeria, along with their husbands, Dave Cain and Tom Dudley. She had four grandchildren: Lori Copeland, husband Donnie, and children Jack, Lydia and Esther; Shelly Vanderpool, husband Garrett, and children Caiden, Cole, Cooper and Kinsie; Craig Nunnally, wife Christina, and children Sebastian, Jade, Matthea, Charlotte, Oliver and Calvin, and great-great granddaughter Sofia; Carrie Conaway, husband Kris, and daughter Samantha.
Vyra was interred in Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield.
Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
ROBERT JAMES ELAM
Funeral services for Robert James Elam, 93, of Ridgedale, MO, will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 11, 2022 at Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson with burial to follow in Cedar Valley Cemetery in Hollister. He passed away on July 5, 2022 in Hollister, MO.
Robert was born on February 20, 1929 in Grove, Oklahoma the son of James Robert and Edith Jennings Elam. He was retired from Boeing-Cessna Aircraft in Wichita, Kansas and was an U.S. Army Veteran.
He is survived by his wife; Genevieve Elam of the home and a daughter, Gail Davidson of Wichita, KS.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.