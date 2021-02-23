John Timothy Fedora, 64, of Branson, Mo., died Feb. 18, 2021.
He was born July 5, 1956, at the Ryukyus Army Hospital in Okinawa, Japan. He was the son of John and Mary (Moore) Fedora.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Jason Fedora and one grandson, Caiden James Fedora.
He is survived by his wife, Rachel Fedora of Hollister; son, Johnny Fedora of Branson; step-children, Jon Lee of Branson and Sarah Lee of Branson; brother, Stanley Fedora of Rogersville, Mo.; sisters, Sherry (David) Lee of Rogersville, Mo., and Jane (David) Griffin of Springfield, Mo.
Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.