Rex Allen Martin of Branson, MO passed away on July 17, 2023.
He was born on July 25, 1936.
Rex is survived by his wife, Glenda Martin; children: Mark Martin, Jerry Martin, Kim Martin, Tami Buss, Ty Craig and Travis Craig.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday July 22, at the clubhouse of Treasure Lake RV Resort in Branson, MO.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
