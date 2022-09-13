Larry Dean Graves, 58, of Branson, MO passed away on September 2, 2022.
Larry entered this life on September 15, 1963 in Springfield, MO, the son of Kenneth Graves and Nancy Hubbard.
He is preceded in death by his parents. Larry is survived by his significant other Marlo Patricia Ogden; twin sister Linda Redmond; sister Donna Ellison; three brothers Martin Graves, Dwayne Graves, and Fred Hubbard; two sons Dustin Banks and Nicholas Graves; daughter Ashleigh Davis; and ten grandchildren Keeley, Raven, Sawyer, Lola, Caden, Genie, Evelyn, Nancy, Charlie, and Liam.
No memorial services will be held. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
