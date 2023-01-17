Travis Wade McKenzie, 51, of Hollister, MO passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023 in Branson, MO.
Travis was born to Tom & Elaine (Sharp) McKenzie on May 31, 1971 in Chanute, KS.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Elaine McKenzie.
Travis is survived by his father Tom McKenzie of Branson, MO; his sister Shana McNish and husband Paul of Nixa, MO; nephews Kaleb McNish and McKenzie “Mac” McNish; niece Madelaine “Mady” McNish; as well as many friends and golfing buddies.
Services for Travis was held on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory in Branson, MO.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home, Branson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.