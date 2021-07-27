Graveside service for Sanford E. McKim, 84 of Lampe, Mo., will be held, July 28, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Blue Eye Cemetery, Blue Eye, Mo., with Pastor Phil McKinley officiating.
He died on July 25, 2021.
Sanford., was born May 10, 1937, in Calhoun County, Ala., the son of Walden and Pauline (Dean) McKim.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Lynda Boozer.
He is survived by his wife, Sandi McKim of Lampe, Mo., three sons, Sanford McKim, Jr of Oxford, Ala., Rick (Cody) McKim of Oxford, Ala., and Steve (Liza) McKim of Inverness, Fla., daughter, Allison (Rick)Griffith of Bixby, Okla., two sisters, Mary Irwin of Calhoun, Ga., and Patti Lynn McKim of Gretna, Va., two step-sisters, Jo Catsban of Cocoa, Fla., and Glenda (Mike) Strickland of Rockledge, Fla., brother-in-law, Bobby Boozer of Columbus, Miss.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, Mo.
