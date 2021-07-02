Services for Danny Allensworth, 36 of Hollister, will be Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson with burial to follow in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson. Visitation will precede the service and begin at 12:30 PM on Tuesday, July 6 at the funeral home.
Daniel Joseph Allensworth was born November 19, 1984 in Quincy, IL.
Danny entered into rest on Saturday, June 26, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his father, Sammy Allensworth; grandfathers, Elmer Artie Holt and Larry Allensworth; uncle, Devin Deming and family members, Sally Hogan, Mike Kite and Dixie Anthony.
Danny is survived by his wife, Nicole Kidwell Allensworth; children, Domanick Kidwell, Brendan Kidwell, Ethan Kidwell, Abby Kidwell, Courtney Kidwell and Faith Kidwell; his mother, Angie Kite; brothers, Tim Allensworth and Keanen Kite; sisters, Lauren Depetre, Brie Kite, Cheyanne Hemmerling, Holly Kite; grandmothers, Bonnie Kite and Vickey Everhart, special niece Dalainey and nephew Swayde along with aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
