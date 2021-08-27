Funeral services for Bonnie Mae Thomas 88, was held on Aug. 26, 2021, in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo., Burial was in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, Mo.
Bonnie Mae Thomas was born on Nov. 1, 1932., in Boone, Iowa., to Andrew “Wally” & Laurel Peel.
She died on Aug. 21, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Leo Peel.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Thomas of Ozark, Mo., son, Mike (Linda) Thomas of Abrams, Wis., daughter, Lisa (Rick) Westfall of Sparta.
Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.