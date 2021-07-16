A family gathering is planned for a later date for Carl Wayne McDonald, 86, of Branson West, Mo.
He died on July 11, 2021, Carl was born on Nov. 1, 1934, in Megargel, Texas., the son of Bill and Maude (Northcott) McDonald.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Kay McDonald, daughter, Sharon (Ron) Martin of Florissant, Mo., son, Ray (Lisa) McDonald of Oklahoma City, Okla., and one sister, Sandy McDonald.
Arrangements and cremation are done under the care of Cremations of the Ozarks.
