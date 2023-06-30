Joseph McCart of Kimberling City, MO passed away on June 25, 2023.
He was born on June 16, 1954.
Joseph is survived by wife Rachelle McCart; and children: Shelly, Brian, Chad, Jenny, and Jody.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, July 7, from 2 to 3 p.m. in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson. Interment will follow in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery.
Arrangments under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
