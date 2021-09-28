Funeral services for Sabrina Kaye (Pritchard) Croswell 43, was Sept. 28 at Mt. Branson Church of God with Shetha Coffelt officiating. Burial followed in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson.
Sabrina was born on June 15, 1978.
She died on Sept. 24, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mimi & Dandy Points and Bruin Craig.
She is survived by her husband, Chris Croswell of Hollister, Mo., daughters, Kaley Points of Crossett, Ark., and Allison Croswell of Hollister, Mo., her father, Rick (Teresa) Points of Columbia, Tenn., her mother, Vickie (Thomas) Moon of Crossett, Ark., sisters, Karlena Brooks of Texas and Hannah Points of Tenn., and her grandmother, Gussie True Craig of Crossett, Ark.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
