No services will be held for Johnny LeRoy Walker, age 60, of Green Forest, Ark.
He died on March 9, 2021.Johnny Was born on Jan. 28, 1961, in Berryville, Ark., The son of Vernon and LaDona (Yocum) Walker.
He was preceded in death by his father, Vernon Walker; brother, Kenny Ralph Walker; and grandparents.
He is survived by his wife, Debra Walker; son, Melvin (Misty) Binam of Harrison, Ark., Mother, LaDona Walker of Green Forest, Ark., Brothers: Richard Walker and Arlis (Eva) Walker, both of Green Forest, Ark., Two sisters: Karen Widner of Green Forest, Ark., And Cheryl Masters of Fayetteville, Ark.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
