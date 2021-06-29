There will be two celebrations of life for Robert Louis Stephens, 75, of Blue Eye, Mo., at 10:30 a.m. June 29, 2021, at Calvary Temple in Blue Eye, Mo., with Alton Garrison and Phil Hastie officiating; then at 10:30 a.m. July 10, 2021, at Crossroads Church in Belton, Texas, with Bob Jones and Harry Thrasher officiating
He died on June 26, 2021.Robert was born on Oct. 17, 1945, in Pleasant Hill, Mo., the son of Ted and Anna (DeHart) Stephens.
He was joined in marriage on August 12, 1970, to Vonda Williams.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Dustin Stephens, and brother, David Stephens.
He is survived by his wife, Vonda Stephens, daughter, April (John) Thrasher of Salado, Texas, son, Brian (Mandi) Stephens of Tyler, Texas, daughter-in-law, Amanda (Stephen) Sequeira of Salado, Texas, two sisters, Donna Hocker and Sharon Jones, and two brothers, John and Jerry Stephens.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.