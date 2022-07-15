Rodney Leroy McCullough, 68, of Berryville, AR, passed away due to cancer on June 28, 2022.
Rodney was born September 3, 1953, the son of William “Bill” and Lois (Hudson) McCullough in Wichita, KS.
He is preceded in death by his parents, who both passed in 2008 in Gentry, AR, and brother, Mike McCullough who passed in 2009 in MO.
He is survived by his daughter, Madison (Zachariah Brookover) McCullough; granddaughters: JayLee Moppin, Gracelyn Hauck, and Gabriella Hauck; sister, Cheryl Kane of Wichita, KS; brother, Rick McCullough (Pat) of Indianapolis, IN; and sister-in-law, Joanne McCullough of MO.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at New Day Fellowship Church, located at 440 Passion Play Road, Eureka Springs, AR. For more information, please contact Madison at 479-800-9116.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.