James Edward Gathman, 93, of Elgin, MO died Sunday, July 31 in Avondale Estates rehab center in Elgin.
Jim was born July 1, 1929 in Itasca, IL, the son of Edward H. and Helen Senne Gathman.
He married Arlene Baker in 1951 and their marriage thrived for 64 years. After her death he married Carolyn Dresback Rohde in 2018, while he was 89 and she was 82.
James was preceded in death by Arlene; his parents; an infant son, Dean; and his brother, Howard.
He is survived by Carolyn; four children David (Patty) of Elgin, MO, Dale of Elgin, MO, and Daniel (Christine) Gathman of Elgin, and Patricia Gathman of Waterville, ME; eight grandchildren Mary Beth Erickson, Allison Dieckman, Jon Gathman, Adam Gathman, Ashley Williams, Matthew Gathman, Tom Gathman and Marti Sarsfield; 15 great-grandchildren; and three sister-in-laws Judy Gathman of South Elgin; Betty Baker of Forsyth, MO; and Janice Margison of Branson, MO.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday Aug. 5 at Laird Funeral Home, 310 S. State Street in Elgin. Burial will follow in Bluff City Cemetery in Elgin. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m Thursday in the funeral home.
For information call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
