A Memorial service for Mary G. Kearney, 92 of Kimberling City, Mo., Will be held March 7, 2021 at 3p.m. at the Kimberling City United Methodist Church with Reverend Tony Blevins officiating.
She died on Feb. 26, 2021.Mary was born Feb. 9, 1929 in St. Louis, Mo., The daughter of Charles and Gertrude (Colvin) Cuno.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her, three sons, Earl Kearney of Kimberling City, Mo., Mike (Nancy) Kearney of Las Vegas, Nev., and Ron Kearney of Las Vegas, Nev., one daughter, Mary Jo (Rich) Mousel of Phoenix, Ariz., one brother, Ralph (Judy) Cuno of Las Vegas, Nev.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
