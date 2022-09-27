Thomas E Tyre, 77, of Branson, MO passed away on September 22, 2022.
Tom was born on October 5, 1944 in Malta Bend, MO to James and Ruth (Green) Tyre.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Raymond and Paul and one sister Julia Fay.
Tom survived by his brother, Jimmie Tyre. He will be deeply missed.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory in Branson.
