Memorial services for Rick Crawford, 90 of Branson, Mo., will be Aug. 13, 2021 at 10a.m., in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo., Interment will follow at 12p.m. in Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, Mo.
Richard was born in Hobbs, New Mexico on July 8, 1931. He was the son of John C. and Mildred Crawford.
He is preceded in death by his wife Beth.
He is survived by his children, Leesa (Jack) Verdot of Hollister, Mo., Scott (Carrie) Crawford of Scribner, Neb., Lynnda (David) Synovec of Amherst, Neb., Lauri Douglas of Huntsville, Ala.
