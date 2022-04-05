Services for Michael Ray Barker, 53, of Spokane, Mo. were held on April 4, 2022, at Keystone Baptist Church in Reeds Spring, Mo. Burial was in Schupbach Cemetery Spokane, Mo.
He died on March 30, 2022. Michael was born on Feb. 10, 1969, in Fort Scott, Kan., the son of Raymond and Marie Barker.
He is survived by his wife, Rachelle (Wilson) Barker, son,
Adam Barker, daughter, Hope Barker, his parents, Raymond and Marie (Fink) Barker, brother, Mitch (Cheryl) Barker
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home in Kimberling City, Mo.
