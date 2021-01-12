An online service (via Zoom) will be at a later time for Lynda Joyce Weaver, 73, of Branson, Mo. with the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses of Branson, Mo.
She died Jan. 5, 2021.
She was born Dec. 6, 1947, in Hanford, Calif., the daughter of Ted and Ola (Yates) Owings.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Bill Owings, Joe Owings, Bob Owings, and Freddy Owings; three sisters, Rose Avila, Joelee Raines, and Mary Melleen Brown; husband, Marion “Buck” Weaver; and daughter, Jeanna Lynn Weaver.
She is survived by her daughter, Roni Weaver of Windsor Mill, Md.; sister, Teresa Hestand of Greenfield, Mo.; brother, Marion Owings of Doniphan, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.