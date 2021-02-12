An informal celebration of life will be held at a later time for Herbert “Rick” Dean Ayers, 70, of Green Forest, Ark.
He died Feb. 7, 2021.
He was born Sept. 12, 1950, in Reeds Spring, Mo., the son of Herbert and Ruby (Hardin) Ayers.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his “adopted” parents, Walt and Helen Simpson; three brothers, Fred, Ted, and Butch; as well as a daughter, Melissa Ann Ayers.
He is survived by two daughters, Andrea (TY) Peacock, of Carl Junction, Mo., and Jennifer (Jamie) Ayers-Stewart of Springfield, Mo.; the mother of his surviving children, Sherri Vandergrift of Mt. Vernon, Mo.; a brother, Carlos (Marilyn) Ayers of Lampe, Mo.; sister-in-law, Patsy Ayers of Forsyth, Mo. and sister-in-law, Theresa Ayers of Verona, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
