Shirley Lavon Noyes, 85, of Highlandville, MO passed away on June 13, 2023.
Shirley was born on on July 14, 1937, in Springfield, MO, the daughter of Robert Bishop and Mary (Maples) Shelton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Charles Case; and second husband, Don Noyes.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Janice Evans of Leavenworth, KS; son, Robert (Cristine) Case of Fair Grove, MO; and two stepdaughters: Pam Noyes-King of CA and Robin (Jonathan) Packwood of Bois D’Arc, MO; seventeen grandchildren: Kristian Evans, Kyle (Trisha) Evans, Jared (Celina) Evans, Daniel Case, Nicole Case, Natalie Case, David Bingham, Andrew Bingham, Nick (Amanda) White, Lydia (Mike) Bennett, Abby (Mark) Griffith, Anna (Alex) Berner, Jennifer Packwood, Jessica (Tanner) Stever, Nathan (Jessica) Packwood, Ryan King, and Joshua King; thirteen great-grandchildren; brother, George (Bonnie) Bishop of Highland, Missouri; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at First Central Baptist Church - Green Mound, 794 Hopkins Rd., Highlandville, MO, on Sunday, June 25, at 11 a.m.
Arrangements and cremations are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.