A memorial service will be planned for a later time for Billy “Tommy” Thomas Hamilton, 61, of Nixa, Mo.
He died Dec. 10, 2020.
He was born Jan. 7, 1959, in Harrison, Ark., the son of William Glenn and Bonnie “Gerene” (Fortner) Hamilton.
He was preceded in death by his father; sister, Delpha Lynn Cantrell; and loyal pet and constant companion, Boo.
He is survived by his mother, Gerene Hamilton of Joplin, Mo.; son, Thomas G. Hamilton of Nixa, Mo.; two sisters Gigi Wood of Joplin, Mo.; and Gail Brundege of Federalsburg, Md.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
