Graveside services for Deborah McKee, 72, will be, Jan. 10, 2022 at 11a.m. in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson with Father Jim McTaggart officiating.
She died on, Dec. 31, 2021.
Deborah was born Aug. 9, 1949 in Raton, New Mexico.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Preston, II and Thelma Preston and brother, William Preston, III.
Deborah loving wife of Roger McKee, cherished mom to Shelley Richardson of Oak Harbor, Wash.
Arrangements are in the care of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
