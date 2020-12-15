Celebration of life services for Richard Eby, 85, of Branson, will be Dec. 19, 2020 at 3 p.m. in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson.
He died Dec. 8, 2020. He was born May 15, 1935 in Ridley Park, Penn., the son of Allen Elisha Eby and Frances Deborah (Elliott) Eby.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Carl & Robert.
He is survived by his wife, Kinuyo Eby of Branson; his two daughters, Teresa Mueller of St. Louis and Naomi Mink of Branson.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.