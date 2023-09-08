Eliyanah Leilani Witcher left this earth before entering it on August 28, 2023, at Cox Branson Medical Center, in Branson, Missouri. Eliyanah's life was years in the making and her birth eagerly anticipated.
Eliyanah Leilani Witcher
"My God has answered me with a heavenly garland of flowers."
When we picked out your name, we had no idea that the "heavenly" would be literal. Every dream and plan we had to bring our little girl into this world was crushed in a moment. Our eyes are sore and puffy, our hearts completely and totally broken. Our only comfort in this moment is knowing that she is enjoying a beautiful eternal life with Jesus. We cannot wait to be with her again; to see her personality and spirit.
Eliyanah is survived by her parents: Mark C. and Hannah (Foster) Witcher; grandparents: Mark and Betsy Foster, Branson, Missouri, and Mark G. and Christina Witcher, San Diego, California; uncles and aunts: Joel Foster, Joseph and Katelyn Witcher, Scott and Fernanda Witcher, and Blake and Julia Witcher; cousin, Denver Lynn Witcher; one cousin on the way; great-grandparents; and other extended family.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Cox Branson Medical Center for their care and compassion, Cremations of the Ozarks for their compassion and providing of services, and family, friends, and colleagues for all of their love and support during this difficult time.
Honoring the family’s wishes, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests donations be made to Elevate Branson. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com.
